MTN converts Cheptegei’s 5000m world record into cash

Although the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) is yet to formally ratify Joshua Cheptegei’s acheivement of completing the 5000m in just 12:35.36, MTN Uganda have rewarded the international athlete with millions of cash, airtime and data.

MTN this week posted on their social media outlets that it had awarded Cheptegei UGX123,536,000 and 12GB of data, 35 Voice minutes, and 36 SMS valid for a whole year, in recognition of his outstanding achievement.

Cheptegei achieved the feat in rare circumstances when he flew out of the country during the COVID-19 lockdown, aboard Uganda Airlines, through Kenya to Monaco (France) last month, where he overthrew Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele’s 16 year long record of 12:37.35 minutes.

It is not clear yet why the IAAF is taking forever to declare Cheptegei the world record holder.

Cheptegei has exerted his dominance over the long-distance events in recent years and currently holds all records for the 5,000meters, 10,000 meters as well as being the World Champion in the Cross Country.

Cheptegei has said before that he is gunning for a gold medal in the 10,000m race as well as the Cross Country gold at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Comments

comments