Cheptegei resumes training ahead of the World Half Marathon

Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei, the world’s fastest man in the 5000m and 10,000m races has resumed training ahead of the World Half Marathon slated for Saturday, October 17 in Gdynia, Poland.

After posting 26:11:02 over 25 laps in Spain which saw him break Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele’s 10,000m world record that had lasted 15 years, the star is now set to travel to Poland.

“On to another task,” Cheptegei said on his twitter handle while sharing an image of his previous trainings in Kapchorwa.

He will be for the first time competing at the World Half marathon and will connect direct from Spain to Poland.

Cheptegei will represent Uganda along with other 8 Ugandans in Gdynia who include; his training partner Jacob Kiplimo, 2009 world U20 cross-country bronze medalist Moses Kibet, Abel Chebet, Stephen Kissa, Doreen Chemutai, Doreen Chesang Juliet Chekwel and Rachael Zena Chebet.

