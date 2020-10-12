Connect with us

Cheptegei resumes training ahead of the World Half Marathon

Sports

Cheptegei resumes training ahead of the World Half Marathon

Avatar
Published on

Joshua Cheptegei hoists Uganda’s flagei

 

Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei, the world’s fastest man in the 5000m and 10,000m races has resumed training ahead of the World Half Marathon slated for Saturday, October 17 in Gdynia, Poland.

After posting 26:11:02 over 25 laps in Spain which saw him break Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele’s 10,000m world record that had lasted 15 years, the star is now set to travel to Poland.
“On to another task,” Cheptegei said on his twitter handle while sharing an image of his previous trainings in Kapchorwa.
He will be for the first time competing at the World Half marathon and will connect direct from Spain to Poland.
Cheptegei will represent Uganda along with other 8 Ugandans in Gdynia who include; his training partner Jacob Kiplimo, 2009 world U20 cross-country bronze medalist Moses Kibet, Abel Chebet, Stephen Kissa, Doreen Chemutai, Doreen Chesang Juliet Chekwel and Rachael Zena Chebet.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Sports

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top