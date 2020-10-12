Ex-Vipers Coach Da Costa finds job in Libya

Former Vipers Sports Club head coach George Miguel Duarte Da Costa has been appointed at Libyan giants Al Ittihad club as head coach.

The former FC Porto player joined Uganda Premier League side Vipers in 2017 and helped the team finish 3rd in his maiden season and In 2017/2018 season. He helped then win their third UPL title.

He also helped the club advance to the Stanbic Uganda Cup final the same season before losing to eventual winners KCCA FC (1-0) in Bukedea district.

DaCosta was also in charge of Vipers SC during the 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup where they lost to Kenya Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia in the quarter final stage, before he was relived of his duties at the Venoms.

He was appointed at Botswana Premier League Club Jwaneng Galaxy before his sacking in February 2020 following a string of poor results.

At his new club, Al Ittihad, the Portuguese international replaces Belgian coach Ivan Minnaert who was relieved of his duties last year in September.

In a congratulatory message, Vipers SC wished Da Costa the best in his new journey “Congrats Coach DaCosta and all the best of luck in your new journey at Libya’s Al Ittihad.”

Comments

comments