FUFA sets new kick-off date for 2020/21 top flight soccer league

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed the new kick off date for the 2020/21 Star Times Uganda Premier League (UPL).

In a letter signed by the Federation Deputy CEO, Decolas Kiiza on October 6 the new Uganda Premier League season will commence on November 20 as opposed to the earlier communicated October 17.

“Kick off of the 2020/2021 season is postponed from Saturday October 17 to Friday November 20, 2020,” read the letter.

In that regard, the licensing exercise has also been extended to October 15 to enable the process of planning and release of fixtures by Tuesday October 20, 2020.

Player registration has been stretched by 4 weeks to October 19.

Meanwhile, FUFA also revealed that there will be no further action of the Stanbic Uganda Cup 46th edition and that sponsorship details will be announced soon.

Comments

comments