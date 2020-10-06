Connect with us

Man Utd land four players on transfer deadline day

The humiliation they suffered at the hands of Totenham Hotspurs last weekend has forced Manchester United to raid the bank and land four players on deadline day of the transfer window of the English Premier League.

United unveiled F.C Porto left-back Alex Telles whom they acquired at £13.6m, former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer and teenage wingers Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri for a combined £28m.

The signings are by no means a sign of heightened desperation on the side of the Red Devils.

The last minute haul of players means United made the biggest number of signings worth a combined figure of more than 40m pounds.

United also made a last minute improvement on their wages offer to Edison Cavani that ultimately attracted him to Manchester for a one year contract.

It had earlier been rumored that Cavani would take 180,000 in weekly wages. But by the close of Monday, the Uruguayan player’s agents had hocked the wages to 200,000 pounds per week.

This makes him one of the best paid united player. He will equal Marcus Rashford at 200,0000 just behind Anthony Martial at 250,000, Paul Pogba at 290,000 and David De Gea at £375,000.

