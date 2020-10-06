Promotional playoffs; FUFA approves use of five substitutions

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) president Moses Magogo has permitted the use of five substitutions in the forthcoming promotional playoffs.

This comes shortly after the world’s football mother body; Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) just permitted the use of the rule from the initial maximum number of three.

“FIFA granted the use of five substitutions in these trying times of COVID-19. As FUFA, we follow the FIFA guidelines and advise. Therefore, we shall use a maximum of five substitutions during the promotional play offs,” revealed Magogo.

Ugandan football is set to resume when the playoffs for the FUFA Big League commence at FUFA Technical Center in Njeru on October 10 2020.

Meanwhile the federation also agreed to meet costs of accommodation, feeding, security, match medical bills for club players and officials as clubs would meet the transport costs to the venue.

In a consultative meeting between club officials and FUFA delegation on Monday at the FUFA complex building in Mengo, both sides agreed to cost share the COVID-19 tests citing that it would be unfair leaving it up to one side in this financial trying moment.

Regional Play-offs fixtures:

Buganda;

Luweero Invited Football Club (Ssezibwa) Vs Buwambo United FC (Katonga)

Eastern;

Admin (Bukedi group) Vs Gadafi FC (Nile)

Kampala;

Edgars FC (Cobra group) Vs CATDA (Scorpion)

North East;

Sansiro (Bisina) Vs Team Church FC (Kyoga)

Northern;

Gateway (Group A) Vs Northern Elephants (Group B)

Western;

Terrazo and Tiles (Ankole) Vs Kigezi Football Club (Kigezi)

West Nile;

Hot Springs (Nyagak) Vs Calvary (Nile group)

Kitara;

Boma (Albert group) Vs Asingye (Edward group)

