Ronaldo's Covid-19 positive test threatens Portugal's qualification

Sports

Sports

Christiano Ronaldo

European football champions Portugal’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently been left of the national squad that will play Sweden on Wednesday.

Portuguese Football Federation announced on Tuesday that their top scorer had tested positive for COVID 19.

The federation said the superstar is “doing well, without symptoms but had been dropped from the game.

The game counted toward the qualification phase of the League of Nations. This could affect Portugal’s chances therefore of qualification.

A photo that was posted by Ronaldo less than a day ago on Twitter showed him with his Portugal’s teammates gathering at a table for a meal without wearing masks. “United on and off the field,” he tweeted. But the football federation said no other player has tested positive.

Ronaldo’s availability for his Juventus club on Saturday against Serie A opponent, Crotone, and next week’s UEFA Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv remains in balance.

 

