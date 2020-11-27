2020 Masaza cup launched

Buganda Kingdom and Airtel Uganda have launched the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament during a brief at the Buganda Kingdom offices in Bulange Mengo.

The annual event/tournament that has been played since 2004 and usually features 19 teams from 19 different Buganda Kingdom regions, was attended by officials from the Buganda Kingdom led by the Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga and officials from Airtel Uganda led by the newly appointed Managing Director Manoj Murali.

The tournament that was scheduled to have kicked off in July 2020, was postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

A scaled-down version with no spectators will now kick off on December 12, 2020 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe District (Bugerere Ssaza) and as usual will be graced by His Majesty, the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

All the games will be played at the same venue and players will not be allowed to mix with the community for fear of spreading COVID19.

All the players and officials, media will be subjected to a mandatory Covid-19- testing with adherence to the Ministry of Health guidelines

Defending champions Bulemeezi will take on Butambala during the first game of the championship that will be played without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Buganda Minister of Sports Henry Sekabembe, Each of the 18 Masaza Cup team will get UGX 4,000,000 cash and Jerseys to help in the preparations as well as the tournament booklets that have rules and regulations.

Buganda Kingdom will meet the accommodation and feeding costs for all the teams.

Speaking at the launch, Katikiro Mayiga thanked Airtel Uganda for their support towards Buganda kingdom activities saying with togetherness everything can ne achieved.

“Strategic partnerships are important to the Buganda Kingdom because we believe in the power of togetherness. With the right partners, there is nothing that cannot be achieved.” He said

Manoj Murali applauded the Buganda Kingdom for their commitment towards the tournament and reiterated Airtel’s support.

“At Airtel Uganda, we aim to make a positive impact in the lives of Ugandans, not only through our excellent telecommunications services but also by investing in activities that bring people together.

We are proud to associate with the Buganda Kingdom in the Masaza Cup as part of an agreement signed with the Buganda Kingdom to boost talent among the youth and mobilize people to participate in kingdom development programs,” he said.

He said as Airtel they believe football is more than just a game but a platform that offers opportunities to hundreds of talented players across the country and the world

“Our commitment to Ugandan sports is highlighted by our involvement in football at every level right from the grass root with our Airtel Rising Stars tournament to supporting the Uganda Cranes and to even stretching further to support the top cultural football tournament in Uganda – the Masaza Cup.” He said.

Bulemezi lifted the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup following a 1-0 victory over Busiro in extra time.