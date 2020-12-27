Connect with us

Arsenal ‘rise from the dead’ to beat Chelsea

Sports

Arsenal ‘rise from the dead’ to beat Chelsea

Avatar
Published on

Arsenal’s youngsters including Bakayo Saka were at hand to lead Arsenal’s miraculous victory over Chelsea


Arsenal staged an unbelievable performance on Saturday by beating their London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium 3-1.

The Gunners scored through an Alexander Lacazette penalty, a Granit Xhaka free-kick and Bakayo Saka’s superb curl.

The gunners had gone seven matches without a win, a performance that condemned them to the bottom six and on the verge of relegation battle.

The horrible performance in the last few weeks had put Manager Mikel Arteta’s job in danger. Some commentators had warned that if he had lost at Emirates, the game could have been his last in the job.

It was little surprise therefore that he welcomed the win with great excitement.
“It is a really special day,” Arteta was quoted by BBC as saying. “It doesn’t get any better – Boxing Day, playing a London derby at the Emirates and winning the way we’ve done it,” he added.
Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard castigated his side for being lazy and for lacking ambition.

“I am angry because I want us to win games,” said Lampard.

“We were lazy to give away a penalty, lazy to give away a free-kick that Xhaka puts in the top corner and I am very, very disappointed in the way we approached the first half because some things in football are basics.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in Sports

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top