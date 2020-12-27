Arsenal ‘rise from the dead’ to beat Chelsea

Arsenal staged an unbelievable performance on Saturday by beating their London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium 3-1.

The Gunners scored through an Alexander Lacazette penalty, a Granit Xhaka free-kick and Bakayo Saka’s superb curl.

The gunners had gone seven matches without a win, a performance that condemned them to the bottom six and on the verge of relegation battle.

The horrible performance in the last few weeks had put Manager Mikel Arteta’s job in danger. Some commentators had warned that if he had lost at Emirates, the game could have been his last in the job.

It was little surprise therefore that he welcomed the win with great excitement.

“It is a really special day,” Arteta was quoted by BBC as saying. “It doesn’t get any better – Boxing Day, playing a London derby at the Emirates and winning the way we’ve done it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard castigated his side for being lazy and for lacking ambition.

“I am angry because I want us to win games,” said Lampard.

“We were lazy to give away a penalty, lazy to give away a free-kick that Xhaka puts in the top corner and I am very, very disappointed in the way we approached the first half because some things in football are basics.

