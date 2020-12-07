Kiplimo manages silver in Valencia, despite breaking record

Uganda’s long distance runner, Jacob Kiplimo is among the four world record time breakers of the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP half marathon that took place on Sunday.

The race was won by Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie Sunday and Kiplimo brought Silver while Rhonex Kipruto, also from Kenya took bronze.

The highly competitive race even saw fourth-placed Alexander Mutiso finish faster than the world record of 58:01 set by Geoffrey Kamworor in Copenhagen in September 2019.

However, Kiplimo faced stiff competition from Kenya’s Kibwott by managing 57:37, just 5 seconds behind winner Kibwott Kandie (57:32).

Although he finished second, Kiplimo was able to break the National record he previously set this year in October when he triumphed at the World Half Marathon in Gdynia, Poland in 58:49.

Kiplimo previously beat Kandie at the world half marathon championships in Gdynia, Poland in October .

Kiplimo also erased Geoffrey Kusuro’s time of 59:43 which he had set in 2015 at the Roma Half Marathon.

Kiplimo also won the 500m race at Ostrava in Czech Republic at 12:48:73 and also ran a world-leading 7:26:64 over 300m which is his fastest time since 2007.

