Soccer Without Borders wins global award for gender equality work

The Soccer Without Borders project has been announced as one of four winners of the 2020 Sport for Gender Equality Collective Impact Award supported by Comic Relief and the BT Supporter’s Club.

All four organisations will receive significant investment to work together over the course of the year to use sport to develop a collective approach to advance gender equality and society as a whole.

Soccer Without Borders Uganda has been recognised for its work as a leader within Uganda and the East Africa region when it comes to advancing gender equality on the pitch, on the side-lines, and in organisations. They have in and after-school, weekend and various summer programs for the refugee and immigrant youth in Kampala.

Now in its 12th year, the 2020 Beyond Sport Global Awards will celebrate, support, raise awareness and provide funding for ways sport is being used to help make the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) a reality.

This 2020 Beyond Sport Collective Impact Award has a focus on gender equality. In its second year, this cutting-edge program will increase support and investment to a group of organisations to work together to share best practice and work through issues in real-time to create community-driven solutions to accelerate sustainable impact through sport.

