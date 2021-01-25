Chelsea sack manager Lampard



In a shocking development, English Premier League club Chelsea have sacked their Manager Frank Lampard after just 18 months in charge.

The BBC has reported that Former Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to succeed him.

Lampard, 42, has suffered a string of poor results with the club now ninth position in the Premier League after last week’s defeat at Leicester City.

He had won once in their past five league matches.

His final game was Sunday’s 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win against Luton.

Though some may find his sacking as a shock, followers of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic will find this rather normal as seen by his record of high expectations.

In a statement published on their website, Chelsea said: “This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the board have taken lightly.

“We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as head coach of the club. However, recent results and performances have not met the club’s expectations, leaving the club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

“There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the club time to improve performances and results this season.”

Owner Roman Abramovich said Lampard’s status as an “important icon” of the club “remains undiminished” despite his dismissal.

“This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” said Abramovich.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers

