Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei this morning won this year’s 5km Monaco run in 13:14 minutes.

The 10,000m world champion on the track, however fell short of the his own record of 12:51 set last year.

The 5km was recognised as a world record event in November 2017.

The women’s event was won by Cheptegei’s training mate, Kenya’s Steeplechase world champion Beatrice Chepkoech who also set a new record of 14 minutes 43 seconds.

