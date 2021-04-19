FUFA sack Cranes coach McKinstry

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has confirmed the sacking of Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Local media had reported that the Northern Irishman had been sacked by FUFA, however FUFA denied the Allegations.

McKinstry has been on a one month suspension pending review of his performance by FUFA following Cranes dismal performance during the CHAN tournament in Cameroon.

“The Head Coach of the Uganda Men’s National team, Johnathan McKinstry, has today reached an agreement with FUFA to bring an end to his 18 months at the helm of the Uganda Cranes,” FUFA said in a statement released on Monday morning.

FUFA added: “FUFA would like to thank Coach McKinstry and his staff for the work and dedication to developing the Uganda Cranes during their tenure.”

However, With reports that he was being paid US$15,000 (UGX55m) monthly, sacking him means FUFA will have to pay US$255,000 (UGX943m) as compensation.

McKinstry departs Uganda having won 2 in every 3 games played, recording a 67% win rate from the 18 games he has overseen – including 12 wins, 3 draws and only 3 defeats.

In addition to this, McKinstry guided Uganda to victory in the CECAFA Challenge Cup 2019 where Uganda won all of the games contested, for only the second time in their history.

FUFA thanked McKinstry for the professionalism demonstrated during his employment with FUFA, and wished him well in all his future endeavors.

He will be remembered for unearthing a couple of local and foreign based talents to the national team with the likes of Joackim Ojera, Karim Watambala, Elvis Bwomono, Alexis David Bbakka, Uche Mubiru and others all entrusted because of his involvement.

McKinstry replaced French national, Sebastien Desabre who departed after the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt.

