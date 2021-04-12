Turmoil in Uganda’s National Team The Crane

Mike Mutyaba beaten up, after peaceful protest

Captain refuses to play again if Magogo stays

Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango has vowed never to play again for the National Soccer team Uganda Cranes, following abuses that were made by the FUFA president Moses Magogo in the wake of allowance demands by players.

In an audio recording making rounds on social media, Onyango who plays professional football for South African side Mamelodi Sundowns said he may not take part in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers following recent comments from Magogo.

Onyango has in subsequent reports owned the audio and reaffirmed his stance on staying out of The Cranes.

“I do not know who will play for him (Magogo) in the World Cup qualifiers because I do not have the time for that,” said Onyango.

In a recent news conference at FUFA house, Magogo, Magogo rubbished claims by players in the National team, following the recent unsuccessful CAN adventure, as illegitimate because, as he said, they had played ‘shitty’ football.

“After the sort of performance that they put out in Cameroon, these players should not even demand any payment, when you demand money, what have you put on table? They went there and played shitty football and then come back and demand money. Okay, what are you demanding, what have you done? Magogo said.

Over the weekend, the players intensified calls for payment not allowances. One player Mike Mutyaba, was however, beaten up by security guards.

In response, Onyango said: “I am really tired of making money for those Fufa guys, let him (Magogo) start another team and we see those who do not play ’shitty’ football and make the money for him.”

Onyango’s critical comments towards Magogo come days after retired cranes player Mike Mutyaba has been ranting on social media followed by serious beatings and his arrest by police while he attempted to stage a peaceful demonstration over cranes unsettled allowances.

“Mutyaba (Mike) has just exposed them, yes they embezzle players’ funds that is the truth because national team players were supposed to be paid one million shillings each monthly but all in vain,” he added.

The team are currently without a substantive National team coach, following the suspension of Broton Makinstry also due to their poor showing in the CAF qualifies recently.

