CAF postpones Women Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers from June to October 2021.

The qualifiers were slated to kick off in June 2021, however due to infrastructural challenges and problems caused by COVID-19 restrictions, the football governing body of Africa decided to push the qualifying games to October.

According to a statement by Anthony Baffoe, the CAF Deputy General Secretary in charge of football and development, the reasons of the postponement were based on the poor conditions of some stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to COVID-19.

“The reasons of the postponement were based on the actual conditions of certain stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to COVID-19. The 1st round will now take place in the FIFA window of 18-26 October and the 2nd round February 14-23, 2022,” said Baffoe.

Uganda was drawn against Ethiopia in the 1st round of the qualifiers to be played between June 7-15, 2021.

The Crested Crane will play match one against Ethiopia and the winner of the tie on aggregate will face either Kenya or South Sudan in the 2nd round qualifying phase. The 2022 Women’s AFCON will be hosted by Morocco.

