Connect with us

Chelsea humiliates Real to set up all-English Champions League

Sports

Chelsea humiliates Real to set up all-English Champions League

Avatar
Published on

Eden Hazard, the former Chelsea midfielder has been humiliated by his former club after he suffered a loss on return to Stamford Bridge


English side Chelsea FC have reached the Champions League final after convincingly beating Spanish club Real Madrid.

Chelsea edged Madrid 2:0 at Stanford Bridge for a 3:1 agregate.

Chelsea will play Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul on May 29 after convincingly overcoming a luckluster Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

The final will be an all-English affair as the blues face Manchester City who clinched the final spot after beating French Side PSG on Tuesday.

This is the second all-English final in three years after Liverpool beat Spurs in 2019. It underlines the dominance of the Premier League in Europe which is also the most lucrative league in the world.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in Sports

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top