Chelsea humiliates Real to set up all-English Champions League

English side Chelsea FC have reached the Champions League final after convincingly beating Spanish club Real Madrid.

Chelsea edged Madrid 2:0 at Stanford Bridge for a 3:1 agregate.

Chelsea will play Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul on May 29 after convincingly overcoming a luckluster Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

The final will be an all-English affair as the blues face Manchester City who clinched the final spot after beating French Side PSG on Tuesday.

This is the second all-English final in three years after Liverpool beat Spurs in 2019. It underlines the dominance of the Premier League in Europe which is also the most lucrative league in the world.

