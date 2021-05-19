FUFA General Assembly and elections set for August

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has issued a Notice to all stakeholders for the 97th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly to be held on August, 21 2021 in Mbale.

The notice reads that: “Notice is hereby given to all FUFA Members, Delegates and stakeholders that the 97th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly shall be held on Saturday 21st August 2021 at Wash And Wills Hotel in Mbale City- Eastern Region starting 9am’ Confirmed the FUFA CEO Watson.”

The notice also highlights that the agenda of the Assembly includes election of FUFA President and the Executive Committee Members for the next term of four years’

The Assembly is hosted on a rotational basis with each of the eight regions of FUFA given an opportunity but decided by the FUFA Executive Committee.

Regions that have hosted the FUFA Ordinary General Assemblies since 2013

2013 – Jinja (Eastern), 2014 – Lira (Northern Region), 2015 – Soroti (North East), 2016- Luweero (Buganda), 2017- Masindi (Kitara), 2018- Kabale (Western), 2019- Adjumani (West Nile), 2020 – Nakawa DFA-(Kampala Region FA) 2021- Mbale DFA (Eastern Region FA)

The Ordinary Members of FUFA are, The 16 FUFA Super League clubs, the FUFA Big League, the FUFA Women National Leagues and The 8 Regional Associations

The Uganda Football Players Association, The Uganda Women Football Association, The Uganda Football Coaches Association, The Uganda Football Referees Association, The Uganda Beach-Soccer Association, The Uganda Schools Football Association, The Uganda Youth Football Association, The Futsal Association of Uganda

The Ordinary FUFA General Assembly is the supreme and legislative body of football in Uganda and is comprised of 34 members (Associations) that are represented by 88 delegates.

The Assembly takes place annually where delegates convene and review activities carried out in the previous twelve months plus planning for the future.

According to Article 21 (2) of the FUFA Statutes and Regulations, the FUFA President conducts business at the General Assembly in compliance with the standing orders.

Some of the key areas of address in the FUFA Ordinary General Assembly include activity report, financial statements, approval of budgets, admission of new Members and dismissing of members among others.

Prior to the Ordinary FUFA General Assembly, all Member Associations convene independent annual Assembles in accordance with the FUFA Statutes.

This allows resolutions and reports from Members Associations to be agreed on before they are presented in the FUFA General Assembly for discussion.

