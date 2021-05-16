Connect with us

Leicester City win English FA trophy for first time

Leicester City win English FA trophy for first time

Youri Tielemans scored the winning goal


English club Leicester City have won the FA trophy for the first time in their history after a sweet victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

But it was a second painful loss to Chelsea after the London club lost to Arsenal in the middle of the week, a game that put their top four spot finish in the league under pressure.

Belgian Youri Tielemans scored what turned out to the winning goal in the 63rd minute, after beating Chelsea’s Tim Warner, with a spectacular bright foot that went past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

But Leicester fans, who comprised the majority in the 20,000 crowd, the biggest football crowd since lockdown in the UK, had to absorb Chelsea’s last minute pressure before they could celebrate their first FA in history.

