Uganda’s squad for African Beach Soccer tourney named

The head coach of the Uganda National Beach Soccer (Sand Cranes) Salim Jamal Muwonge has named the final team that will travel to Senegal for the 2021 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The team of 15 players are set to depart the country for West Africa aboard Ethiopian Airlines for the final tournament slated for May 23- 29.

The squad is dominated by players from St. Lawrence University Beach Soccer team, which has produced over seven players, other players are from MUBS Beach Soccer team and Buganda Royal Beach Soccer Team.

The team have spent over w week in residential camp at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru.

Beach soccer fall under FUFA in Uganda and CAF on the African continent.

Muwonge says that they have spent adequate time in preparations and they are ready to face off with any team in the finals.

“We have had good training for the championship and we expect to compete at the tournament. The players are in the right mood mentally and physically,” Muwonge stated.

The Sand Cranes was recently drawn in Group A alongside hosts Senegal. Uganda’s opening game will be against Tanzania before they play hosts Senegal and then the Democratic Republic of Congo- DRC.

Uganda Sand Cranes qualified for the Beach Soccer finals automatically after Uganda’s qualifying opponents Ghana withdrew from the tournament and it’s the first time Uganda is playing in the finals of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.

Full Team:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (St Lawrence University BSC), Nasser Lwamunda (Kiringente BSC), Mutebi Ronald (St Lawrence University BSC)

Defenders: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal BSC), Davis Kasujja (MUBS BSC), Douglas Muganga (MUBS BSC),Byaruhanga Rica (St Lawrence University BSC), Kikonyogo Jonathan (St Lawrence University BSC), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University BSC)

Forwards: Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS BSC), Baker Lukooya (St Lawrence University BSC),Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University BSC),Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University BSC),Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal BSC)

Officials:

Leader of delegation: Hamid Juma

Head coach: Salim Jamal Muwonge

Assistant Coach: Bashir Mutyaba

UBSA Chairman: Deo Mutabazzi

UBSA Delegate: Anthony Tumwesigye

Team Doctor: Ivan Kulika

Team Coordinator: Tonny Ssebagala

Media Officer: Julius Mutebi Bazzeketta

FUFA Secretariat: Isaac Natukunda

