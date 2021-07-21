Ugandan athlete could face charges on return after he gets captured

Julius Ssekitooleko, the Ugandan weightlifter who ran away from the national team training camp in Japan last week has been caught by police 100 miles away from the games venue in Izumisano City and is scheduled to be forcefully returned home as early as today July 21.

A statement from Uganda’s Embassy in Japan said Ssekitooleko had been caught by Police.

International media also reported on Ssekitooleko’s shameful disappearance and eventual capture in Mie prefecture, a province in central Japan that lies about 100 miles away from the pre-games training camp.

Ssekitooleko decided to elope for work after he failed to make the cut for the weight lifting team, instead of returning home as was supposed to be the case.

Instead he left a note for his friends that wished to stay and work in Japan.

The Japanese police mounted a hunt for the athlete and was found at the home of an acquaintance.

Ssekitooleko is likely to face charges after the State Minister of foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem described his behavior as treacherous.

“This behavior and act is treacherous,” Oryem told reporters after meeting with the Japanese ambassador in Kampala.

Comments

comments