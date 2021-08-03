Micho names Mbabazi, Kajoba as assistants

Connect with us

Micho, left and Mbabazi


The New Uganda Cranes Coach Multin ‘Micho’ Sredejovic has appointed Livingstone Mbabazi as his first assistant and Fred Kajoba as goal keeping coach.

Micho made the disclosure today Tuesday morning at FUFA house in Mengo where he also unveiled his assistants.

Micho said his team will be dedicated to the national team – Uganda Cranes and not any local club. The team also comprises Ivan Ssewanyana as Physiotherapist and Geofrey Massa as Team manager.

This is the second time Micho is being handed the coaching job for the Cranes since 2017 when he resigned and joined club football first in Ethiopia before going to South Africa.

