Uganda’s Peruth Chemtai storms 3000 steeplechase finals

Peruth Chemtai has kept Uganda’s hopes of winning a medal among the female olympiads when she qualified for the 3000 metre steeple chase event in the ongoing 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Chemtai led the race for the biggest part of the race only to lose leadership to Barharain’s Winifred Yavai.

The 22 year old posted a season-best of 9:12:72 behind Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi who won the race with 9:10:80 minutes.

After Halima Nakaayi and Winnie Nannyondo missed out on a medal in the 800m event, all eyes turned to Chemtai to salvage a medal for our female olympiads.

The 3000m Steeple chase finals will be held on Wednesday August 4.

