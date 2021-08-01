Connect with us

Uganda’s Peruth Chemtai storms 3000 steeplechase finals

Sports

Uganda’s Peruth Chemtai storms 3000 steeplechase finals

Published on

Peruth Chemtai


Peruth Chemtai has kept Uganda’s hopes of winning a medal among the female olympiads when she qualified for the 3000 metre steeple chase event in the ongoing 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Chemtai led the race for the biggest part of the race only to lose leadership to Barharain’s Winifred Yavai.

The 22 year old posted a season-best of 9:12:72 behind Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi who won the race with 9:10:80 minutes.

After Halima Nakaayi and Winnie Nannyondo missed out on a medal in the 800m event, all eyes turned to Chemtai to salvage a medal for our female olympiads.

The 3000m Steeple chase finals will be held on Wednesday August 4.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in Sports

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top