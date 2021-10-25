Abject Man Utd starts soul searching after worst performance but manager Soljeah refuses to resign

There’s no shortage of emotion from supporters and former players of Manchester United after their club’s worst performance in over a century, against bitter rivals Liverpool.

United’s lackadaisical performance has attracted rage, ridicule and curses with many supporters calling for the sacking of manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Former captain Rio Ferdinand gushed: ” ‘F***ing disgrace to get obliterated like that at home’:

Rio Ferdinand criticized his former team’s leaky defence and called for changes in the coaching staff.

Former Liverpool star Jamie Caraggher, insists that Solskjaer has reached a point of no return.

Former United player Garry Neville also called for changes in United coaching team.

‘You need to think about no shots, no shots on target, winning your individual battles. It does come down to the coaching team, it’s nowhere near good enough.

The anger with Solskjaer stems from the fact that the club spent millions of dollars to bring the best players in the world to the club but they have still failed to step up to the challenge.

Solskjaer signed big guns in the names of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window, but currently find themselves sixth in the table and five points shy of current table-toppers Chelsea, raising questions about their title credentials.

The Reds are currently on a three-match winless run in the league, taking just one point from the last nine on offer, and are considered as overwhelming underdogs ahead of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has himself admitted they are rock bottom but that they must together face the reality regroup.

While others believe Liverpool’s humiliation of the red devils was too embarrassing, this is not the time to sack the coaches.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robbson, said: “It’s easy to clamour for the manager to go after such a painful defeat but change now causes more upheaval.”

Robbson added: “The club have found that changes every couple of years just don’t work and who do you replace him with? I’m not sure there’s a candidate who can make such a significant difference without causing major disruption again.”

