Several European Clubs Covet Warsama Hassan

Following a great World Cup qualifying campaign where Warsama Hassan impressed and displayed a high footballing class, during their game between Djibouti and Algeria in Cairo, the player is currently being coveted by a number of European Clubs seeking for hos services.

The Djibouti Vs Algeria game, counted for the 5 day of the World Cup qualifiers in group A.

Shortly at a post-match conference, the Algerian coach praised the young Belgian-Djiboutian midfielder’s style of play, versatility despite his team’s 4-0 defeat.

According to Belgian newspapers, RFC Seraing, which Warsama played between 2019-2020, many of the clubs would like to attach the player’s services as well as club Lorient FC which is currently 16th in the French Ligue 1.

Currently, the player is under contract with Sliema Wanderers FC in Maltese Division 1 until May 2022.

He is expected to leave the club on a free transfer in the coming winter transfer window.

