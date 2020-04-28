‘Trump has destroyed the country he promised to make great’

Any strong democracy is marked by the superiority of institutions over the power, whims and influence of its leader.

But the United States, which has long been envied as the world’s biggest democracy, this logic has been turned on its head, argues Fintan O’Toole, the celebrated Irish author and Commentator in a scathing article published in the Irish Times.

In the article titled; The World Has Loved, Hated And Envied The U.S. Now, For The First Time, We Pity, O’toole, argues that the failure of America’s Conservative establishment and other institutions to rein in President Donald Trump from running amok, has shamed the United States.

