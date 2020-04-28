Connect with us

‘Trump has destroyed the country he promised to make great’

Guest Writer

‘Trump has destroyed the country he promised to make great’

Avatar
Published on

Donald Trump – the President of the United States


Any strong democracy is marked by the superiority of institutions over the power, whims and influence of its leader.

But the United States, which has long been envied as the world’s biggest democracy, this logic has been turned on its head, argues Fintan O’Toole, the celebrated Irish author and Commentator in a scathing article published in the Irish Times.

In the article titled; The World Has Loved, Hated And Envied The U.S. Now, For The First Time, We Pity, O’toole, argues that the failure of America’s Conservative establishment and other institutions to rein in President Donald Trump from running amok, has shamed the United States.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Guest Writer

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top