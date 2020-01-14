Connect with us

Give Peter Otai a Respectfully Send-off despite having been a rebel

Letters

Give Peter Otai a Respectfully Send-off despite having been a rebel

Avatar
Published on

Peter Otai

Last week, information came to Uganda that, Peter Otai, the former Deputy Minister of Defense, in the Obote ll government, had died in London following a brain haemorrhage. Then, we started hearing that his son, Otai Iloot, had been in contact with State House about Otai’s return, when he was still alive.

Iloot has complained that despite the apparent acquiescence by State House to have Otai returned to the country, some people there, who know how to play their strings, were making it difficult, in the process by, probably earning themselves very needed kickbacks.

Now that Peter Otai is dead, it no longer matters for these people to play kickbacks for the return of the body. Since his return had been agreed before, the State should merely facilitate for the body to return. If they do not want to do that, let them play it by looking the other way, as some people in the country, and even those in the Diaspora, will doubtless work to return the body home to Teso. Nobody will be the loser.

Gersome Abilayep

Gweri, Soroti

 

 

 

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Letters

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Koikoi Prepares to face the Sergeant Major over Col. Chokoler
By January 13, 2020

Editor

Why 2019 has been a good year
By December 31, 2019

Ikebesi Omoding

Time is now to take action about pollution in Kampala
By November 20, 2019

Ikebesi Omoding

Atanasi Sapat goes back to the village after the attack
By November 18, 2019

Business

Ugandans are more indebted than Uganda
By November 6, 2019

solar

Advertisement
To Top