Give Peter Otai a Respectfully Send-off despite having been a rebel

Last week, information came to Uganda that, Peter Otai, the former Deputy Minister of Defense, in the Obote ll government, had died in London following a brain haemorrhage. Then, we started hearing that his son, Otai Iloot, had been in contact with State House about Otai’s return, when he was still alive.

Iloot has complained that despite the apparent acquiescence by State House to have Otai returned to the country, some people there, who know how to play their strings, were making it difficult, in the process by, probably earning themselves very needed kickbacks.

Now that Peter Otai is dead, it no longer matters for these people to play kickbacks for the return of the body. Since his return had been agreed before, the State should merely facilitate for the body to return. If they do not want to do that, let them play it by looking the other way, as some people in the country, and even those in the Diaspora, will doubtless work to return the body home to Teso. Nobody will be the loser.

Gersome Abilayep

Gweri, Soroti

