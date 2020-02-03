Connect with us

KCCA, UNRA should work on access roads

Letters

KCCA, UNRA should work on access roads

Avatar
Published on

Allen Kagina, ED Uganda National Roads Authority

I do not know if there is anybody now who is not affected by the traffic jams. Even those who are travelling by helicopter would know that the people whom they have appointments with would have delayed because they had to overcome the persistent traffic jams.

Since we cannot immediately rebuild the railways, or construct overpasses of underground railways, to ease the transport chaos, let us use what we have. To and from Kampala every day, when coming from the suburbs or the adjoining towns, the taxis try as much as possible to avoid the congested main roads by traversing in the side roads. And yet these roads are not at all cared for, still they ease the burden of traffic jams. What if these roads were asphalts, how much would it reduce the jams? The same goes for up-country access roads.

The people who are concerned at the KCCA  and UNRA should seriously think about working on these roads. They would be infinitely cheaper than the major asphalt ones. Since I, a lowly person, can think of this, why can’t the so-called important people think about it, too?

 

Abigail Nawolo

Ku Biri, Kawempe

 

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, ,

More in Letters

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

Business

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 24, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Koikoi Prepares to face the Sergeant Major over Col. Chokoler
By January 13, 2020

Editor

Why 2019 has been a good year
By December 31, 2019

solar

Advertisement
To Top