Is Uganda Airlines still paying hefty salaries with zero revenues?

Letters

Is Uganda Airlines still paying hefty salaries with zero revenues?

Avatar
Published on
Uganda's very own Captain Ebrahim Kisoro is one of Uganda's few flying pilots

Uganda’s very own Captain Ebrahim Kisoro is one of the country’s most experienced and active pilots. He works for the Dubai-based Etihad Airlines

Dear Editor

I am just curious.

I wonder whether anybody knows what steps the Board and Management of Uganda Airlines are taking to mitigate the impact of Corona Virus considering that with parked aircraft, revenues will have reduced from poor to zero.

Are those Chiefs really earning those advertised monthly salaries of UGX50m/- and UGX48m/- etc when there is in fact nil revenues?

We see what efforts other Airlines are undertaking during these difficult times. It is public knowledge!

I ask as a concerned citizen because it is unfair that the taxpayer should shoulder these burdens.

Yours,
Captain Ebrahim Kisoro
Etihad, Dubai

