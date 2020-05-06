Is Uganda Airlines still paying hefty salaries with zero revenues?

Dear Editor

I am just curious.

I wonder whether anybody knows what steps the Board and Management of Uganda Airlines are taking to mitigate the impact of Corona Virus considering that with parked aircraft, revenues will have reduced from poor to zero.

Are those Chiefs really earning those advertised monthly salaries of UGX50m/- and UGX48m/- etc when there is in fact nil revenues?

We see what efforts other Airlines are undertaking during these difficult times. It is public knowledge!

I ask as a concerned citizen because it is unfair that the taxpayer should shoulder these burdens.

Yours,

Captain Ebrahim Kisoro

Etihad, Dubai

