Where is the Acerbic Maj. Ronald Kakooza Mutale?

In the last elections, Maj. Ronald Kakooza Mutale, was unleashed on the voters complete

with a range of yellow buses. In Soroti Town, Mutale started to force people to accept the

NRM, in certain cases beating people who did not subscribe to the party.

I am wondering what is happening to him this time round. He has kept quite completely,

maybe there is still time that the NRM is going to introduce him to the campaign to re-elect

President Yoweri Museveni. We are waiting.

We hope this time round, he will behave more moderately and try to win people to the

party more politely.

Let him not drive away the youth to completely accept the People

Power advocates. If he doe not do that then, let him know that he will; be campaigning for

Robert Kyagulanyi a.ka. Bobi Wine.

Jonathan Okoik

Soroti

