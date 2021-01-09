Connect with us

Amulets on the Ankles Means that You are A Prostitute

Often times, I have observed some women wearing trinkets on the legs near the ankle. Obviously, I have not been in a position to approach these women and tell them that this is not a mark of beauty or adornment.

When you see White women wearing these things, it means that they are prostitutes-on-call. In other words, when you see this, and you desire to have sex with the woman, you approach her to give you her telephone number so that you call her at an appropriate time to arrange the do. That is why they are called Call Girls.

I do not believe that Uganda women understand this. Otherwise, they would not be wearing the trinkets at the time which is not useful for such an activity; and they are obviously not going about giving their telephone numbers to any Mukasa, Okello or Byaruhanga.

They should wake up and throw away such destructive habits which they have adopted without even knowing their meaning.

Johnson Waibale

                                                                                                        Jinja

