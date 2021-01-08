On Kampala Infrastructure, Charity Begins at Home

The campaign rhetoric of the NRM has been that they have made various roads all over the country. This may be true, but what about the roads in Kampala and its environs.

Take my road to Mukono: there are pot holes aplenty. And yet these NRM fellows are all the time bellowing about infrastructure and how they have done well for the country. Repair the Kampala-Mukono road first, because that where you are operating at almost all the time when your cargo trailers are going up-and-down from Mombasa.

That is the meaning of the saying, “Charity begins at home”.

Anastasia Nabweeri

Mukono

