Connect with us

On Kampala Infrastructure, Charity Begins at Home

Letters

On Kampala Infrastructure, Charity Begins at Home

Avatar
Published on

Kampala infrastructure

The campaign rhetoric of the NRM has been that they have made various roads all over the country. This may be true, but what about the roads in Kampala and its environs.

Take my road to Mukono: there are pot holes aplenty. And yet these NRM fellows are all the time bellowing about infrastructure and how they have done well for the country. Repair the Kampala-Mukono road first, because that where you are operating at almost all the time when your cargo trailers are going up-and-down from Mombasa.

That is the meaning of the saying, “Charity begins at home”.

 

Anastasia Nabweeri

                                                                                                   Mukono

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Letters

Advertisement media
Advertisement Enter ad code here
Advertisement media
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top