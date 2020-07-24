2021 politics: Youthful Kisiki Faisal moves to unseat NRM’s Kitayimbwa from Mawogola South

With 2021 general elections at a glimpse, National Unity Platform/people power’s Faisal Muyiga Kisiki has vowed to unseat incumbent and NRM’s NRM’s Joseph Ssekabiito Kitayimbwa from Mawogola South County whom he has accused of incompetence.

Kisiki who had returned his Expression of Interest forms at the People Power head offices in Kamwokya a Kampala suburb, accused the incumbent of abandoning the people of Mawogola South his own interests.

“Ssekabiito is among the legislators who have not spoken a single word on the floor of parliament according which is unacceptable and “unpatriotic” Kisiki said.

He added “This is our time as the youth to liberate our people from this unacceptable behaviours, I know the people of Mawogola South, are fed up of words, they need actions and the time is now we aren’t going to wait for tomorrow”.

On the Issue of Elections, Kisiki, said they will go into the usual campaigns with rallies terming the scientific elections as a scapegoat for Museveni whom he claimed fears Bobi Wine and Political rallies.

“We have countries like the US with over 1milion cases but are to hold mass campaigns and rallies, what’s so special here, President Museveni is just scared tur wave is too big for him to hold” Kisiki said.

Its on the same event, People Power unveiled over 500 youths that will be involved in Electoral activities accross the country.

