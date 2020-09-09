Mukono voters reject Kibuule’s choice, elect Nakavubu for NRM woman flag bearer



Margret Nakavubu Bakubi overcame strong financial and moral backing of Water State Minister Ronald Kibuule to become the NRM flag bearer in the just concluded party primaries.

Nakavubu, posted a strong 8000 poll advantage over her closest rival and former district Woman MP Margaret Nalugo Sekiziyivu.



Observers of Mukono politics say that Nakavubu’s resounding victory was a result of her hardwork as well as a rejection of Kibuule’s brand of hateful politics.

Kibuule had consistently decampaigned Nakavubu and on some occasions referred to her as a fox.

At one of Nalugo’s campaign events, Kibuule said: “You are to either choose a fox or a dog, irrespective of the two looking alike, a dog has a master and you can always follow it up when bitten unlike a fox that stays in a bush without a master. If you vote for her you would have chosen a fox.”

This was Nakavubu’s second shot at the job after she lost in the 2016 primaries to Peace Kusasira, who went on to become the district Woman MP.

Upon emerging winner, Nakavubu expressed gratitude to her voters for entrusting her with their support and urged them to continue the struggle in securing victory in the forth coming general elections.

“We have worked so hard to get here and we need to work even harder to secure our final victory come February 2021,” said Nakavubu.

“Our beautiful Mukono faces many challenges, but we shall overcome them if we rise above politics and do what is best for our district,” stressed Nakavubu.

Nakavubu now awaits the 2021 general elections in which she will have to overcome the powerful wave of the People power movement.

Comments

comments