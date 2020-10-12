Connect with us

Minister’s daughter defeated in NRM youth primaries

Justin Nameere

Justine Nameere, the daughter of Agriculture Minister, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja has been trounced in the recently held National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for the Central Region Youth parliamentary representative.

The results released by the party Electoral commission indicate that little known Agnes Kirabo emerged victor against 10 contenders with Nameere coming in distant fourth.
Kirabo attained 212 votes representing 44.4 percent of the vote, with her closest rival Felix Kayihura garnering 98 votes (20.5 percent), Mastulah Nakibuule came third with 75 votes (15.7 percent) while Justine Nameere came fourth with 35 votes (7.3 percent).
Other contenders included Alvin Semambya who collected 28 votes (5.9 percent), Joan Nanseko garnered 26 votes(5.4) percent, Abdul Kiberu got 3 votes (0.6 percent), Rachael Namono got one vote (0.2 percent) while Hakim Mabingo, Fred Mujjuzi and Victor Sserumaga did not attain any vote.

