Museveni set for Nov. 2 nomination

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba has said President Museveni who is the party’s flag bearer is ready to be nominated on November 2, 2020.

Lumumba credited all party members across the country for their continued support that has seen the party throughout the successful journey of submitting 5 million signatures to EC in support of Museveni’s presidential bid.

“I want to thank the NRM fraternity for the strong show of support, I also want to inform our sister political parties that this is a clear signal for 2021 national elections,” she said.

While addressing journalists at the party headquarters on Sunday, Lumumba also unveiled the official portrait of the party Presidential flag bearer, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni that is set to be used in the forthcoming general elections campaigns.

Lumumba said unveiling the portrait noted that the entire party campaigns will thrive under the theme: “Securing the Future” which she says it’s best explained under the four core party principles, that is; Pan Africanism, Social Economic Transformation and Democracy.

