Nambi urges unity in NRM

Kampala district National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for Woman Parliamentary Representative, Faridah Nambi Kigongo has urged all NRM Party members to put aside their differences that arose in the primaries and rally behind party candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Nambi noted that the Kampala City dwellers are willing to vote NRM if the party leaders exhibit high levels of cooperation. She made the remarks while meeting other Party Flag bearers at Kati-Kati Restaurant shortly after her nomination on Thursday.

“NRM has ever been in full charge of this City. The time is now to reclaim all our lost Constituencies and jealously guard against losing them again,” said Nambi.

Speaking at the same function as the Chief guest, the in-coming party Central Executive Committe (CEC) Vice Chairman Central Region and State Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi pledged technical support to Kampala in ensuring effective mobilisation.

He further urged members to collectively canvass support for all Party Flag bearers at all levels.

In attendance was also the Nakawa NRM chairperson Arinaitwe Nicholas and Nambi’s mother Sarah Kigongo among other party dignatories.

