NUP supporters hide on roof tops as security raids offices

A joint security team including police and the army today stormed the offices of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Kamwokya, in an operation the police said was aimed at seizing banned army fatigue.

NUP had excelled in its use of the Red barret and red attire as a form of identity, branding and mobilization tool.

The raid caused pandemonium as the party members ran for safety in nearby houses while others climbed onto the roof top of the headquarters building.

Our sources indicate that at the time of the raid, the NUP Executive Board had just finished a meeting with the party youth leaders across the country.

According to the communication by the party Principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu on his social media channel, the joint security is reported to have plugged out CCTV Cameras at the offices plus confiscating the party branding materials and some documents.

“The Military Police, Police and other security agencies have laid a siege on the National Unity Platform offices. Several of our staff have been arrested or injured. They are taking all documents and other valuables,” revealed Kyagulanyi.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the party’s spokesperson described the siege as a sign of fear of the new political vehicle by the ruling government.

“It’s interesting what fear does to people. It causes them to panic and do despicable things. Uganda’s regime is in fear, its scared of Ugandans who are hungry for change, but whatever evil they do embolden us,” revealed Ssenyonyi.

It is not clear though what else the security officials took with them.

