Government budget: demand accountability from leaders – Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni who is also the NRM Presidential flag bearer has urged NRM leaders in Acholi sub-region in particular and Uganda in general to inform the population of the NRM achievements that include among others the recovery and expansion of the country’s economy mainly because of adopting correct ideas and policies.

“NRM has done its work and that is what you should talk proudly about. How can you say that NRM has done nothing when shops are full of commodities? More than 2,000 non agricultural jobs have been created,” he said.

Candidate Museveni was yesterday addressing leaders from Acholi sub-region at Watoto Grounds in Gulu City where he arrived to a scientific welcome with supporters sweeping the roads ahead of his convoy.

He pointed out that by rejecting the negative approach of identity in favor of the needs and interests of the people, NRM was able to unite all Ugandans, build a strong army that is today maintaining the peace that has been restored in the country.

He added that with the prevailing peace, many investors flocked in Uganda and constructed many factories that have helped to solve the 3 main challenges that included the shortages of essential commodities that are now available in shops, creating employment and paying taxes.

“Today we are talking of surpluses of all items, investors are employing over 700,000 thousand Ugandans in their factories and over 1,300,000 jobs have been created in the service sector as well as 300,000 in ICT. Over 2,000,000 jobs have been created in the non-agriculture sector,” he said.

Candidate Museveni also asked the youth to take interest in the money distributed in the budget and demand accountability from their leaders.

He however assured them that funds are available and more can be injected into those funds of the youth, women and others.

The President however noted that some issues that still affect the population like the stealing of drugs from health centres and hospitals will be addressed.

“Leaders should always make a follow up. Good enough we have a computer system that is able to track the drugs right from the factory to the patient,” he said.

On Education, Museveni pointed out that right from 1996 the NRM government wanted all children to study free, in schools but some extra charges have again cropped up. He asked NRM leaders to discuss and resolve this issue.

On the poor murrum roads, he said this problem can easily be sorted out citing his recent visit to the new sugar factory he commissioned in Atiak whose access road was well graded, compacted and properly drained.

On the issue of water in the villages, he disclosed that there is a plan for all villages in the country to have boreholes and to ensure that the existing ones are repaired. He urged RDCs to follow up the issue of the repair of boreholes.

President Museveni also explained to Acholi leaders that the main strategy of the liberalization program especially in the areas of transport, industries and private companies among others noting that they were better managed by private sector owners than the governments of the time.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda, Ministers and the Deputy Secretary General of the NRM secretariat Hon Richard Todwong.

Comments

comments