No more bad bad blood between me and Kadaga – Museveni

Speaker Kadaga 

National Resistance Movement presidential Candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has revealed that he no longer has differences with Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Museveni made the comment while meeting NRM officials in Kamuli over the weekend.

Museveni noted that he settled whatever differences he had with Kadaga,

“Whatever issue we have had with Kadaga, we have discussed and resolved it,” he said.

“There are some opportunists who make money out of lies, they come and say Museveni does not support Kadaga but me as Yoweri Museveni, if I don’t support you I tell you like I told Amin and Obote. If I am against why do I go hiding here and there? This is an insult to say I don’t like someone and I am hiding,” he added.

The perceived difference between Museveni and Kadaga spilled into the public limelight around the start of the COVID-19 lockdown when she and fellow members of the Parliamentary Commission authorised the giving of UGX20M to each MP to help constituents cope with the pandemic.

Kadaga openly attacked the President for creating the impression that Parliament was evil by giving out money, and for not criticizing other government departments that had wasted tax payers money by buying rotten food.

