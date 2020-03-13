Connect with us

Gen. Tumukunde Released

Rtd. General Henry Tumukunde

Police has this afternoon released the former Minister of Security and Presidential aspirant Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde on Police Bond.

Tumukunde has however been placed in house arrest at his Kololo residence.

He was arrested Thursday evening after a joint security team raided his private office in Kololo along Impala Avenue.

Police explained that he would be charged with treason following his poisonous talks, where he is alleged to have appealed to Rwanda to support opposition forces in Uganda to remove President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The force said that the former Minister will be charged under section 23 of the penal code act.

This comes shortly after he declared his intentions of standing against president Museveni on Thursday last week.

He is said to have made these utterance while appearing on NBS TV’s weekly talk show last week.

