Church proposes World wide prayer meeting

Korea: The Shincheonji Church of Jesus has proposed for a Prayer Meeting of Religious People Around the World in a bid to end the corona Virus pandemic.

The Shincheonji church, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (under its chairman Lee Man-hee) proposed that all religious people around the world should hold an online prayer meeting to end the Corona Virus.

“All the religions of the world must work together to overcome the pain and crisis caused by Corona 19, et us repent our sins first, forgive our neighbors, and pray in unison for the end of Corona 19.”Lee Man-Hee said.

On the 16th, the Shincheonji Church announced that it will hold a non-face-to-face “Corona 19 Overcoming Online Prayer Meeting” in which all the 12 members of the church at home and abroad pray to God, and ask for all the religious people who share the same will to participate with one heart.

The prayer meeting, which was held at the suggestion of Lee Man-hee, the chairman, is a meeting to pray that the virus will disappear from the global community and other countries while the world is facing a crisis with the Corona 19 Pandemics, and sincerely repent for the sin committed by individuals with or without knowing.

In particular, it meant that religion should take the initiative in overcoming the crisis beyond each denomination and religion.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus said, “We are trying to break down the walls of churches, denominations and religions and pray together to overcome the disaster in a situation where the world suffers from Corona 19,”.

It added “We believe that heaven will be moved if we pray in our respective positions with united heart.”

The church also asked not to be misunderstood since it has not been holding non-face-to-face online services since February 18th.

