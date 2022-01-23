Longest serving BOU governor Mutebile dies

The governor of the Bank of Uganda Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile died Sunday morning in Nairobi, the Bank said in a statement.

Mutebile was Uganda’s longest serving Central Bank governor since his first appointment on January 1, 2001.

Politicians and economists have showered Mutebile’s name with praise, saying his 20 year reign at the helm of the central bank, brought about economic stability.

Prime Minister Robinnah Nabbanja said: “The death of @BOU_Official Governor Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile is a big loss to the country of a great economist who played a key role in stabilizing our economy.

She added: “He was a true professional whose advice was always sound, solid & spot on. Uganda is better because of the contribution of people like Prof Mutebile. RIP.”

The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi described Mutebile as one of the Grandfathers of Uganda’s modern economy.

Ggoobi said: “We’re better off today because of the reforms he spearheaded and the service he rendered. My sincere apologies to his family and BOU.”

Mutebile started his leadership when he was elected as the guild president of Makerere University during Amin’s rule.

He fled the country before completing his undergraduate degree of Arts in Economics and Political Science because of political instability.

He completed his degree at Durham University, UK in June 1974.

In 1979 he come back to Uganda and served in several positions including office of the President, Ministries of Planning and Economic Development, the Prime Minister`s Office ,the Treasury and Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development.

